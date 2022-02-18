Ministers of Education across the OECS begin discussions today, February 17, 2022, Continue Reading →

Ministers of Education from across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS, are engaged in discussions on a range of issues affecting the Education sector in the region.

The discussions are taking place at the 7th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Education which is being hosted virtually by St. Vincent and the Grenadines from today.

Addressing the opening session this morning, Minister of Education Curtis King noted that the Covid 19 Pandemic presents a serious threat to regional educational systems.

Minister King said the two-day meeting of Education Ministers aims to chart the way forward, as countries respond to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

