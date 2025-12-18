Ministry Addresses Violence Against Men Amid Viral Confrontation Videos 

Blurred screenshots of the videos that people have shared widely across the internet.

Updated 1:36 p.m., Thursday, December 18, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities and Labour has issued a public statement addressing violence against men, following a wave of social media videos showing male victims in confrontations with women. The footage, widely circulated in recent days, has sparked national debate and prompted calls for a more inclusive approach to addressing domestic and interpersonal violence.

In its statement, the Ministry expressed “deep concern” over the increasing incidents of violence against men in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasizing that violence is not gender-specific and condemning all forms of abuse regardless of the victim or perpetrator.

“Violence against men is not a new issue,” the release noted. “Like violence against women, it has existed for many years but has too often remained a silent and hidden plague.” The Ministry cited stigma, harmful social expectations, and entrenched beliefs about masculinity as key barriers preventing men from seeking help.

The statement comes amid heightened public attention after videos surfaced online showing men being physically and verbally attacked in domestic settings. While the Ministry did not reference specific cases, the timing of the release suggests a direct response to the public discourse.

The Ministry urged men experiencing violence to come forward, stressing that reporting abuse is “an act of courage and self-respect.” It also highlighted the availability of confidential support services and the implementation of Male Engagement Programmes aimed at promoting emotional wellbeing, healthy relationships, and non-violent conflict resolution.

“This is not about diminishing the experiences of women and girls,” the Ministry stated. “It’s about strengthening our collective response to violence in all its forms.”

The Ministry called on families, communities, faith based organizations, and civil society to help create safe and supportive spaces where men can speak openly and access help without fear or shame.

The statement concluded with contact information for those seeking assistance: 456-1111 ext. 3869 or email [email protected].

This marks a significant shift in public messaging, acknowledging that silence around men’s experiences of abuse can perpetuate cycles of violence and hinder national efforts to build a safer, more inclusive society.

