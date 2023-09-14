Ministry of Agriculture continues to increase production and export of Dasheen- says Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar says his Ministry is continuing to increase the production and export of Dasheen to global markets.

The Minister was speaking to reporters about the export of a 20-foot container of Dasheen to the United States this week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/DASHEEN-EXPORT1.mp3

Minister Caesar is encouraging Farmers to make use of the opportunities available to them.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/DASHEEN-EXPORT2.mp3

Several meetings have already been held on the Ministry of Agriculture’s Dasheen Expansion Programme.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture