Ministry of Agriculture declares Giant African Snail a pest

Since the confirmation of the invasive Giant African Land Snail in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Ministry of Agriculture has declared the Giant African Snail to be a pest locally.

Speaking during his Ministerial Statement in this morning’s House of Assembly said that the United Stated Department of Agriculture recently made the confirmation of the invasive species being on the island.

The Minister of Agriculture explained that the Giant African Land Snails propagate at a fast rate once they find a suitable habitat.

He further explained that it is difficult to estimate when and how the snails were introduced to St. Vincent and the Grenadines adding that they not only pose a threat to agriculture but also to public health.

The Agriculture Minister said a comprehensive plan has been created based on the original best practices by an intern agency task force.

