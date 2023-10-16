The Ministry of Agriculture hosted a Breadfruit Festival at the Agriculture Station in Dumbarton last Wednesday, to commemorate World Food Day 2023.

A range of Breadfruit products were showcased at the Festival, held with the theme: “Water for Life, Breadfruit for Food Security.”

Delivering remarks at the event, Product Development Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Rohan Mc Donald highlight the importance of Breadfruit.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/VINCY-BREADFRUIT1.mp3

Meanwhile, Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Camille John spoke about the nutritious benefits of Breadfruit.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/VINCY-BREADFRUIT2.mp3

Photo credit: Ins and Outs of SVG