Ministry of Agriculture launches National Home Garden Competition

A National Home Garden Competition is currently being hosted by the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture.

Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture with Responsibility for Rural Transformation, Currel Thompson-Fergus tells NBC News while the Ministry always had a Home Garden program, the competition is being held to further promote the establishment of Home gardens across the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/HOME-GARDEN1.mp3

Thompson-Fergus says the National Home Garden Competition will be held in three categories and participants can win up to ten different prizes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/HOME-GARDEN2.mp3

Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture with Responsibility for Rural Transformation, Currel Thompson-Fergus.