Ministry of Agriculture on a mission to provide water tanks for farmers islandwide

The Ministry of Agriculture is undertaking a project to provide water tanks to Farmers nationwide, who continue to experience dry weather conditions.
Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says this is being done through a Drought Preparedness Committee, which was established by the Cabinet.
He says the committee which comprises representatives from various Agencies, has already begun the distribution of Water Tanks to Farmers.
Minister Caesar says the Ministry is expected to receive support from a Technical team from the United States.
