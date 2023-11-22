Ministry of Agriculture to host week of activities to coincide with World Fisheries Day

The Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with several Agencies to host a week of activities to coincide with World Fisheries Day, which was commemorated on Tuesday November 21st.

The activities will be held from December 1st to 7th in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund; the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism.

Speaking at the Media launch of the activities, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, commended Fisherfolk for their contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

Minister Caesar said he would like to see more young people getting involved in the Fisheries sector.

The week of activities will be held with the theme “Investing in Social Protection to Secure Equitable Blue Transformation in the Fisheries Sector.”

Photo credit: Current Affairs