Ministry of Education continues to introduce initiatives to improve success of students

The Ministry of Education is continuing to introduce initiatives to improve the success of students in internal and external exams.

That’s according to Minister of Education Curtis King, who was responding to a question in Parliament yesterday.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is currently working to acquire an Education Management Information System.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EDUCATION-INITIATIVES-1.mp3

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is also working to enhance the skills of Teachers, through ongoing training.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EDUCATION-INITIATIVES-1-1.mp3