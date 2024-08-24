Ministry of Education issues warning following surge in fraudulent online course offers

An increase in phishing sites have been popping up on social media using names and logos of Ministries and local news outlets.

The Ministry of Education, last week, issued a warning to the public about fraudulent free online courses claiming to be offered by the Ministry.

NBC News spoke to Information Technology Technician at the University of the West Indies Global Campus Cenus Hinds, who explained that phishing sites are used to gain information from the user, or load malicious software on devices.

Hinds said when persons come across suspicious items on the internet one of the best things to do is contact the organization, business or individual to confirm the information.

He said that persons can safeguard themselves by using two factor authentication offered by social media accounts.

