Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke said the Ministry is planning to expand the school feeding program to secondary schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Burke said this initiative underscores the importance of ensuring that more children in the country have access to a healthy meal daily.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/BURKE-FEEDING-PROGRAM.mp3

Photo credit: Searchlight