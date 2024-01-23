Ministry of Education working to improve literacy and numeracy at all levels

Plans are being made by the Ministry of Education to improve literacy and numeracy at all levels of the education system.

Word of this has come from Minister of Education Curtis king, as he delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of a weeklong Digitization Training Workshop hosted by the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Centre.

Minister King said utilizing digital technology in the management and delivery of education, is also an area of priority for the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/KING-LIBRARIES.mp3

According to Minister King, the week long training forms part of the government’s program, to enable the organization to play a positive role in achieving its priority strategies, as outlined in the recent budget.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/RECORDS-DIGITIZATION.mp3