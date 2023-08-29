Ministry of Finance extends its On-Site Program

The Ministry of Finance said it is continuing to strengthen the On-Site program which was introduced by the Government earlier this year, to provide job experience for the nation’s youths

Director of Economic Planning, Ricardo Frederick told NBC News, the six-month internship training and employment program is targeting the nation’s youths, who are employed as interns at Private-sector businesses.

He said the program which is funded by the Republic of China Taiwan recruited one hundred and eight-six participants when it commenced.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ON-SITE1.mp3

Mr. Frederick said the On-Site program which was originally scheduled to run for six months has been extended to the end of December in an effort to give the persons involved additional work experience and because of the general success of the program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ON-SITE2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel