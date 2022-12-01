Ministry of Health hosts Health Fair to observe World Aids Day

Black Immigrant Daily News

Free HIV testing, counselling and screening are just a few of the services being offered at a Health Fair hosted by the Ministry of Health

It is being hosted at the site of the Old Treasury Building in Kingstown as part of activities to observe World Aids Day.

Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John said the activity is also being held to end the stigma and discrimination around HIV and AIDS.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/SHANIKA-AIDS-FAIR.mp3

Ms. John listed a number of other health services that are also available at today’s health fair.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/OTHER-SERVICES.mp3

Meanwhile, Director of the Health Security Unit in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Donna Bascombe is encouraging persons to visit the fair and get tested for HIV.

She said it is time to end the stigma and discrimination of the disease and to treat it like any other disease.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/BASCOMBE-STIGMA.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com