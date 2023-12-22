Ministry of Health launches healthy eating campaign

“Keep the Christmas clean” is the theme under which the Ministry of Health wellness and the Environment is hosting its healthy eating campaign during the holiday season.

The ministry is strongly advising persons to do everything in moderation to ensure that they remain healthy.

Community Dietician Alicia Ferdinand is encouraging everyone to limit their salt intake during the holidays.

And, Ferdinand is also encouraging persons to use less sugar when preparing their sweet treats and to also eat in moderation.

Community Dietician in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the environment Alicia Ferdinand.

