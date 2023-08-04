Ministry of Health ramps up surveillance for monkeypox

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is maintaining its vigilance in relation to monkeypox, which has been detected in Trinidad and Tobago.

District Medical Officer, Dr. Alisha Bonadie, says the Ministry has ramped up its surveillance, although no cases have been detected in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Bonadie outlined the symptoms which are associated with monkeypox.

She was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Photo credit: Alisha Bonadie Facebook