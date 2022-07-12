Ministry of Health reminds parents about Vaccines for children under 11

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is reminding parents and guardians who wish to have their children and wards vaccinated against COVID19 that there are vaccines currently available in state for children.

This comes with the arrival of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccines for children younger than 11 years old last week.

The Ministry said it will begin administering the vaccines from today.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News that the Pfizer vaccines are for children 5 to 11 years old and they will be available at all vaccination sites.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said this vaccination process is important especially to protect children during the summer period and returning to schools in September.

She said they are also expecting other batches of vaccines for children 12 years and older and adults across the population as she continued to appeal for everyone to get vaccinated.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CHILDREN-VACCINES.mp3