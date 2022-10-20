Ministry of Health to address the issue of transportation for Nurses

Steps are being taken by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to address the issue of transportation for Nurses who work on weekends, nights and public holidays.

This assurance came from Health Minister St. Clair Prince, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Monday, from Opposition Senator Shivern John.

Minister Prince said the Ministry has been discussing the issue with the Nurses Association and the Senior Nursing Administration.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NURSES-TRANSPORTATION.mp3

Minister Prince outlined the steps being taken to ensure that Nurses who work on weekends, nights and public holidays are transported home.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NURSES-TRANSPORTATION-1.mp3