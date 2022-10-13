Ministry of Health to do weekly updates instead of daily going forward

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, says it has discontinued the daily publication of the Covid-19 statistics dashboard and update, with effect from Tuesday October 4th.

The Ministry says, starting this week it will be replaced by a once weekly publication of the Covid-19 Statistics. It said the daily Covid-19 Statistics report may resume, if the Covid-19 situation escalates.

According to the weekly update from the Ministry, there are currently two active cases of Covid 19 recorded here from Rapid Antigen Tests. One unvaccinated persons is currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

9,450 cases of COVID-19 and 9,332 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 116 people have died from the virus.

And, 72,875 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,285 persons have received their first dose; 31,406 have received their second dose and 4,184 persons have received boosters.