Ministry of Health to do weekly updates instead of daily going forward

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Ministry of Health to do weekly updates instead of daily going forward
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, says it has discontinued the daily publication of the Covid-19 statistics dashboard and update, with effect from Tuesday October 4th.

The Ministry says, starting this week it will be replaced by a once weekly publication of the Covid-19 Statistics.  It said the daily  Covid-19 Statistics report may resume, if the Covid-19 situation escalates.

According to the weekly update from the Ministry, there are currently two active cases of Covid 19 recorded here from Rapid Antigen Tests. One unvaccinated persons is currently hospitalized with Covid 19.

9,450 cases of COVID-19 and 9,332 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.   116 people have died from the virus.

See also

And, 72,875 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally.  37,285 persons have received their first dose;  31,406  have received  their second dose and 4,184 persons have received boosters.