Ministry of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs to launch programs to combat juvenile delinquency

The Ministry of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs will be launching two programs to help children who are in conflict with the law and their parents.

Minister of National Mobilization and Gender Affairs Dr. Orando Brewster made the announcement in Parliament today, while responding to a question on juvenile delinquency.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/FED-AND-PEP.mp3

The Minister also said that he has raised the issue of juvenile to the Police Force to see how they would together to deal with the issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/JUVENILE-DELIQUENCY.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files