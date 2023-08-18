Ministry of Social Development provides assistance to Miss SVG contestants to carry out their GECCU Community Project

The 2023 Miss SVG contestants are receiving support from the Ministry of Social Development as they implement their GECCU Community Project.

This was disclosed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Merissa Finch-Burke, during the official launch of the project, hosted by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC on Wednesday.

The contestants are required to complete a project based on a selected theme, by implementing a series of activities within a community.

Mrs. Finch-Burke said the Ministry of Social Development will assist the contestants by providing Volunteers for their project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SOCIAL-SUPPORT.mp3

Photo credit: Miss SVG Pageant