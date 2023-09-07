Ministry of Social Development to launch “The Male Engagement Programme” this month

A special programme targeting men in the society will be launched here this month by the Ministry of Social Development.

The Male Engagement Programme, which has been dubbed, MEND is open to men between the ages of 18 and 45 years old, residing in the areas of North Windward to West St. George.

The programme is designed to advise and mentor men in life skills development.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development Merissa Finch-Burke says the programme would run for three months.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MEND-PROGRAMME.mp3

She was speaking during last night’s Round Table Talk Programme which examined the issue of Domestic Violence.