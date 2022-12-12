Ministry of Tourism aims to collaborate even closer with tourism stakeholders

Black Immigrant Daily News
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Minister of Tourism, Carlos James says the Ministry will seek to have a greater level of collaboration with tourism stakeholders, as it seeks to further develop the Sector.
Minister James announced plans to visit communities throughout the country to broaden the awareness of tourism as an important sector to the overall development of SVG.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/TOURISM-AWARENESS.mp3
He was addressing the Tourism Awards and Cocktail Reception, which concluded the activities for Tourism Month 2022.
