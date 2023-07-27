Ministry of Tourism will head to Union Island today to continue community consultations

The series of community consultations being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism will continue today Thursday July 27th in Union Island.

Today’s session will take the form of stakeholder engagements with key tourism stakeholders on Union Island, including the Union Island Tourist Board, the Tobago Cays Marine Park and Sustainable Grenadines.

A delegation led by Minister of Tourism Carlos James, and including Minister responsible for Grenadines Affairs, Benarva Browne will also conduct a walkthrough in Union Island, interacting with Tourism Stakeholders, and they would also visit specific tourism sites and attractions on the island.

The 2023 National Community Tourism Consultations were launched last Thursday July 20th at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The sessions are being held to provide a forum for stakeholders to discuss matters relating to tourism development and to further sensitize Vincentians about the transformation of the local tourism and hospitality industry.

The National Community Tourism Consultations will continue in various communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines until November 2023.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism