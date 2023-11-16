Ministry of Tourism’s Community Tourism Group Training continues to provide training

Community groups and person who manage tourism sites throughout the island would be able to receive training through the Ministry of Tourism’s Community Tourism Group Training.

Director of Tourism Faylene King, speaking on NBC Radio on Tuesday explained that these groups work alongside the Ministry and the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CONSULATION.mp3

Mrs King noted that in instances the Community Groups also offers idea on ways to develop their communities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/CONSULTATION1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files