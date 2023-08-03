Ministry of Tourism’s Signage Project continues to make significant strides

Significant strides are being made in the Ministry of Tourism with its Signage Project as it continues with the ongoing thrust to enhance this country’s tourism product.

Newly-appointed Director of Tourism, Faylene King, speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme said work on this initiative is now being done in the North Leeward area.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/SIGNAGE-KING.mp3

Mrs. King said training is also being provided to tourism stakeholders, to ensure that quality service is delivered at all levels in the sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/TRAINING-KING.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Live