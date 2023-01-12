Ministry of Transport and Works begins preparations for extensive Road Repair Program

The Ministry of Transport and Works is already making preparations for the extensive Road Repair Program to be undertaken in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Portfolio Minister, Montgomery Daniel, as he contributed to the debate on Budget 2023 in Parliament yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/GOMERY-ROADMAP.mp3

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said Budget 2023 provides an excellent roadmap for the further enhancement of the Agricultural Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/AGRI-ROADMAP.mp3

Minister of Education, Curtis King says despite the gains made in education, greater efforts will be made to enhance the education sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/EDU-ROADMAP.mp3

Debate on the Budget resumes at 3pm at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.