'Miss Lee' gone missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
39 minutes ago

Sixty-five-year-old Yvonne Morgan, otherwise called ‘Miss Lee’, of Bedenetta Drive in Angels Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, December 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall, with a burn mark to her shoulder.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 11:45 am, Morgan was last seen at home wearing a red floral dress.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yvonne Morgan is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Yvonne Morgan was available at the time of this publication.

