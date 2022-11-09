Miss SVG 2022 Jada Ross urges Vincentians to be kind to the young ladies who competed in the Miss SVG pageant

Miss SVG 2022 Jada Ross is encouraging Vincentians to be kind to the young ladies who competed in the Miss SVG pageant.

Ms. Ross made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk program this morning where she shared her experiences from the pageant.

The newly crowned beauty queen expressed gratitude to all who supported her on the journey.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/JADA-THANKS.mp3

Ms. Ross is encouraging aspiring beauty queens to expect hard work and Scrutiny when it comes to pageantry. She said such competitions also assist with personal development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/JADA-HARD-WORK.mp3