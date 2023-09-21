Miss SVG preparations in full swing

With the staging of the Miss SVG pageant being only a few weeks away preparation for the pageant is well underway and in full swing.

Speaking to NBC news Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee Aviar Charles said that they are doing the final touches with training for the contestants.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MISS-SVG-PREP1.mp3

Miss Charles said that the while the preparation for the contestants have been hectic, it has been rewarding experience.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/MISS-SVG-PREP2.mp3

Miss SVG 2023 will be held under the theme “Crown Jewels” at Victoria Park on October 7th.

Photo credit: Miss SVG Pageant