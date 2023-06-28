Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre will boast over 120 million dollars – says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says with the addition of the MRI machine to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre, the facility boasts over 120 million dollars’ worth of health infrastructure.

He made the statement while speaking at a ceremony to unveil the MRI machine in Georgetown this morning.

The Prime Minister said such a contribution assists with the government’s quest to lift St. Vincent and the Grenadines higher.

The unveiling of the machine this morning coincides with the 5th anniversary of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre which was commissioned in July 2018.

