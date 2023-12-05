Monica Says C-Murder Left Her With Broken Heart, Confirms Breakup

R&B singer Monica says she and rapper C-Murder are no longer dating and says her heart was broken by the rapper.

On Monday, fans noticed that Monica popped out with a new man at Nelly’s Black & White Ball on Sunday. A TSR post captioned a group photo with Nelly and Ashanti and said that the couple were joined by Monica and her ‘new man’ Anthony.

Monica went into defense mode as she hinted that she and C-Murder broke up about two years ago.

“OMGGGG I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs can yall follow my lead like yall did when I brought him up one band one sound,” she said in a comment.

In another comment, she wrote, “Well here it is in short! I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson! I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it! Life continues! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free! Let’s move forward.”

Monica and C-Murder met after being introduced by Foxy Brown and dated in the 1990s. The rapper was sentenced to jail in 2009 for murder, and it seems that he and Monica reconnected sometime during the pandemic.

As for C-Murder, a second bid for freedom was rejected last month after a federal judge upheld his 2009 murder conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance rejected a habeas corpus petition to free the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, following developments in his case after two witnesses claimed to have fabricated evidence used in the trial to convict him.

The two witnesses, Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, claimed to have seen C-Murder shoot the victim in the club. However, in 2018, they recanted their statements, stating that police officers coerced them into lying in statements against the rapper.

The No Limit rapper is serving a life sentence without parole.

Monica and her new boyfriend Anthony Wilson first showed up on dating radars in October of this year. However, the couple made another public appearance last weekend at Nelly‘s Black and White Ball, where Ashanti and other celebrities were in attendance.