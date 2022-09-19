Monza beats Juventus 1-0

 Newly promoted, Monza claimed the first Italian Serie A victory in their history by beating giants Juventus 1-0 at Monza yesterday.

Christian Gytkjaer  scored the winning goal in the second half for Monza’s first win of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

Juventus had Angel di Maria  sent off in the first half, the 10th dismissal of the Argentine’s career.

Monza were promoted to Serie A for the first-time last season.

The club missed out on automatic promotion but emerged through the play-offs.

Juventus have had a poor start to the season. They are eighth in Serie A, having won just twice in seven matches. They have also lost both of their Champions League matches so far.