The Ministry of Health is in the process of sourcing additional Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be administered here.

This is according to Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John as she provided an update on the National Vaccination campaign on NBC Radio yesterday.

To date, a total of 45, 147 vaccines have been administered here. 26, 640 first dose. 18, 507 second dose.