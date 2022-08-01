More focus will soon be placed on Tertiary and Technical and Vocational Education here in SVG

Minister of Education, Curtis King has announced the establishment of an Agency or Ministry to focus mainly on Tertiary and Technical and Vocational Education.

The Minister was presenting the Education Miscellaneous Amendment Bill, which was passed in Parliament on Monday.

He said given the broad scope of the Ministry of Education, the resources will soon be inadequate to fully address the issues relating higher education.

