More males being encouraged to take part in DACE Programs

Meanwhile, zonal coordinator for zone 6 with the department of Adult and Continuing Education DACE Hayden Ferdinand, is urging more male participation in classes and skills training offered.

Ferdinand was speaking at a press conference held by the division yesterday, as part of a week of activities for adult education week culminating on September 13th.

Ferdinand said that there has been a significant lower participation from males, adding that the males have to become more receptive of programs being offered that can enrich their lives.

And, Senior Education Officer with Administrative control of the Department of Adult and Continuing Education Desrie Richards said, that while the attendance of males are dependent on the program, male involvement in general has been concerning.

Photo credit: VC3