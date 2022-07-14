More payments today for Love Box Initiative

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said the Government continued the payment today, for farmers who sold their Agricultural produce to the Love Box initiative.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, Minister Caesar said the Government continues to put policies in place aimed at the continued development of the Agriculture sector.

He commended individuals and organizations who continue to contribute to the development of the Agricultural sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LOVE-PAY.mp3