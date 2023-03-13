More recording studios will be built nationwide

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be investing further in the musical talents of the nation’s youths by setting up additional recording studios across the country.

This according to Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James as he delivered remarks at the media launch for the 2023 National School Bands showcase.

Minister James said two recording studios will be constructed at Petit Bordel and Belle Vue, in addition to the one which is already in place at the Bethel High School at Campden Park.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/NATURAL-TALENT1.mp3

Minister James noted that many local veteran entertainers faced tremendous challenges in the past, gaining access to recording facilities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/NATURAL-TALENT2.mp3

Some two hundred students will showcase their talents at this year’s edition of the National School Bands Showcase. The event dubbed, “Essence” will take place on Saturday March 25th at the Cruise Ship Terminal.