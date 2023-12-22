More resources to be poured into the police force for 2024

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police says it was a challenging year with an increase in the homicide rate and other serious crimes.

That is according to Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams. In his 2023 Christmas message, Williams noted that more resources such as human, technical, and material, will be poured into the organisation’s crime-fighting strategies in 2024.

He also noted there were also successes during the year 2023, as more illicit firearms and ammunition were seized or recovered during this period in comparison to the previous period.

According to the top cop, while Christmas is a time of peace, joy, and goodwill, some people with bad intentions will use this opportunity to disrupt that peace by committing crimes.

Williams is urging all citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to take their security very seriously during this holiday season.