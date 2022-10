The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

More than 20-thousand barrels of Diesel are expected to arrive here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the end of this month, under the resumption of the Petro Caribe Agreement with Venezuela.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a Media Conference at Cabinet Room on Tuesday.

He said certain logistics are currently being finalized with the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC).

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DIESEL-SHIPMENT.mp3