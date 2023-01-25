More than $20k in marijuana discovered in box shipped through the Post Office from the United States

Black Immigrant Daily News

General Post Office

REAL NEWS: The General Post Office was the location of a recent drug-interdiction operation during which over $20,000 worth of marijuana was seized.

Reports are that officers from the Customs Task Force and officers from the K-9 Unit carried out the joint exercise on Monday, January 23, at about 11:30 a.m.

During the operation, a small brown cardboard box, which had arrived from the United States of America, was checked, and four vacuum-sealed packages of a green bushy substance – suspected to be the controlled drug cannabis – were found.

Reports are that the drug was weighed and amounted to six pounds, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

The cardboard box and the substance were taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigation.

NewsAmericasNow.com