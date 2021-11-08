More than three thousand US dollars was donated during Youroumei Cultural Artistic Showcase

More than three thousand US dollars was donated yesterday during Youroumei Cultural Artistic Showcase, hosted by several Charities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Diaspora.

The SVG Disaster Relief Initiative Platform {SVG DRIP} was one of the main organizers of the event, which featured performances from several Vincentian Artistes in Song, Dance; Pan and Poetry.

Coordinator of SVG DRIP, Sherrill-Ann Mason says the aim is to raise funds to support Vincentian Farmers and Youths affected by the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

The Cultural Showcase, dubbed “From The Ashes We Rise” was also organized by the National Council of SVG Associations U.K & CARI-ON SVG.

A total of US three-thousand 427 dollars and 29 cents was donated during yesterday’s event.