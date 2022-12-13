Mother of 5 seeks helping hand to get a roof over her head Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Faith Williamson, a mother of five from Flagaman District in St Elizabeth has always had a rough life considering her limited education and the fact that she has only known life below the poverty line.

She is now homeless and is seeking the public’s help to get a roof over her head and that of her children.

Chased away from Portmore, St Catherine due to violence in her community, the 37-year-old sought refuge in St Elizabeth but has found it hard to find or maintain gainful employment with her limited education and skills.

With her children in tow, Faith has been moving from one place to another for the last few years, with no safe to call home.

She has since appealed to social media and has a crowdfunding campaign going on theReal Helping Hands website, seeking to raise funds to gain a place to live and to feed her children.

“I would like to have a little place for my kids, a little comfort…I’m just asking for some help,” she told Loop News.

“I can raise chicken, I know a little about farming and I can do bar work,” she said of her skill areas.

She is living with a friend for now but is hoping for help to provide herself and her children, who are between the ages of four and 19 years old, with a better life.

You may help Faith by donating to her campaign on Real Helping Hands or email: [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com