Motorist urged to exercise vigilance as BRAGSA continues work repairs

Motorists across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to exercise vigilance on the nation’s roads, as the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority, BRAGSA embarks on a road rehabilitation exercise on main roads across the country.

Word of this came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CAMILLO-ROAD-REPAIRS.mp3

Minister Gonsalves appealed to motorists to be patient and exercise caution on the roads during this period.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CAMILLO-ROAD-REPAIRS-1.mp3