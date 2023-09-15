MOU signed between SVG and Grenada promotes national and regional food security – says Agriculture Minister

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Co-operation which was signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada recently promotes national and regional food security.

Minister Caesar made the point as he responded to a question during last week’s sitting of Parliament.

Minister Caesar said the MOU signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada also promotes the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Fast Strategy to transform the Region’s Agricultural sector.

He said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to sign agreements with regional counterparts to further strengthen national and regional food security.

