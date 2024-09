MR ALPHA WINSTON HAROLD better known as HAM-FOOT, HAM-I, CROWN and KING of Clare Valley died on Thursday July 25 th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 21 st at the Clare Valley Wesleyan Holiness church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

