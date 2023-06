MR ANDY GARVESTON MC ALLISTER DANZELL better known as DJ GARVEY and COPPERS of South Rivers and Bequia died on Monday 22nd May at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday 11th June at the Clive Tannis Playing Field. Viewing and tribute begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

