MR CHARLES DEVON POPE better known as FOWL COCK and BORE-WOOD of Mt. Grenaan died on Thursday July 27th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 19th at the Bible Missionary Church, San Souci. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

