MR CLIFFORD E R WILIAMS also known as INKY of Ratho Mill died on Monday July 10 th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Monday July 31st at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 9.00 am. The service begins at 10.00 am. Burial will be at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church yard cemetery.

