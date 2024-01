MR DAVE REYNOLD ADAMS–MCLEAN better known as DAVE of Stubbs died on Friday December 22nd at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Thursday January 11th at the Mt. Coke Methodist Church, Chapel Hill, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

